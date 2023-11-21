A few lingering showers but a mostly dry, and cooler day ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers are possible today on the back side of the system that pushed through yesterday. But a mainly dry and breezy day ahead with cooler air being ushered in through the afternoon. This will cause temperatures to actually go down slightly into the afternoon, falling into the low 50s through much of the day before dipping into the upper 40s this evening. These cool and dry conditions stick around into our Thanksgiving holiday.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop to near 40, outlying areas could see the upper 30s. Cloud cover will stick around through the night before starting to clear off into Wednesday. Winds will be Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A cloudy start will give way to plentiful sunshine through the afternoon and evening. Another below average day with highs only reaching into the low 50s.

THANKSGIVING: Chilly start to the holiday with lows in the middle 30s in the morning. A nice warm up is expected with highs in the upper 50s into the afternoon. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions through the afternoon. Into the evening hours clouds will begin to build back in due to a system to our South.

EXTENDED FORECAST: For Friday we will see an abundance of cloud cover through the region with a few showers possible in the front half of the day. These will be more likely in the Southern half of the Mid-South, areas like Northern Mississippi due to a closer proximity to the system near the Gulf. Highs on Friday and Saturday will reach into the middle 50s. On Sunday yet another front will press through allowing for a few showers and cooler air to building back in. To start off the new week highs will be back in the low 50s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

