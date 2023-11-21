Advertise with Us
Feed the Needy prepare for 29th annual food giveaway

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Food giveaways continue across the Mid-South this week ahead of Thanksgiving.

Feed the Needy’s annual 29th Thanksgiving food giveaway begins Tuesday morning.

More than 40 different groups of volunteers have been working since 2 a.m., they’ll leave at 11 a.m.

More than 285,000 pounds of food will be boxed and given away before Thanksgiving.

That’s about 5,000 boxes of perishable and nonperishable foods. This initiative feeds nearly 50,000 people across Memphis and 5,000 families

Twenty-six local food pantries are also benefitting, helping to ensure the homeless population also gets a meal this Thursday.

This initiative is said to make Thanksgiving possible for hundreds of Memphis Shelby County Schools families

