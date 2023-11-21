Family of victim says they still have no answers months after hit-and-run driver killed 3 during Memphis motorcycle rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspects accused of hitting and killing three men are still on the run months after they were killed during a motorcycle rally that brought thousands to the Bluff City.

Back in August, Memphis police say a Chrysler 300 hit four men on two golf carts during the 46th National Bikers Roundup.

“They went to Beale Street, came back, went to go get gas, and when they put the gas in the golf cart and then they got hit, and that’s when they exploded,” said Bandit, a Kentucky Bike Rider who Action News 5 interviewed following the deadly crash.

Police say three of the men died. The fourth is still recovering.

The driver of the Chrysler and three passengers reportedly ran from the crash.

The remains of the golfcart that housed Tommy Lee Roper and three other men after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Aug. 2, 2023. (Action News 5)

Tommy Lee Roper was one of the three men killed.

His sister says communication about the case with family has dwindled.

“Well, the investigating officer has not given us the answers we need,” said Greta Garrison. “You know, he hasn’t connected with us as much as he should. being that the situation was such a horrendous situation.”

If you know anything about this fatal crash, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

