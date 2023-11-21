Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Company recalls children’s pain and fever medication due to instability of active ingredient

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral...
KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) due to an acetaminophen instability.(KinderFarms via Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company has voluntarily recalled two of their over-the-counter children’s pain and fever medication due to an acetaminophen instability.

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension), according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company reported testing of sample batches showed that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the medications, was not within its regular specification which can pose a health risk. KinderFarms said they haven’t received any reports of adverse reactions to the medication.

The products are available nationwide.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product and can return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
MPD cites domestic violence as cause of incident
Police say recent shooting spree was the result of domestic violence
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

William Skelton
Former MPD officer sentenced to one year of diversion following guilty plea to reckless endangerment
FILE - Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state.
Here are the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes in each state
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
City proposes $120M for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, transfer of ownership to UofM
Turkey giveaways across Memphis
Turkey giveaways happening across Mid-South