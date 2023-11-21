Charge dropped against Davonte Pack after alleged fight with teen at Ja Morant’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County judge has dropped the assault charge against Davonte Pack stemming from a fight at Ja Morant’s home in 2022.

Pack, a close friend of the Grizzlies point guard, was arrested in July after both he and Morant were accused of assaulting a teenager during a pickup game at Morant’s house in Eads, Tennessee.

In September 2022, the teen filed a lawsuit against the pair.

Morant claimed he was defending himself after now-18-year-old Joshua Holloway chucked the ball at his head.

Investigators say Pack then knocked Holloway to the ground.

Pack told detectives that he did not feel threatened at the time he struck the teen in the head.

Shelby County Judge Louis Montesi Jr. dismissed the charge against Pack on Tuesday.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the charge was dropped for three reasons — this was a misdemeanor case, Pack did not have a criminal history, and he had completed an anger management class.

