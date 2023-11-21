Burglars break into Game Stop in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a burglary at a store in Hickory Hill.

The burglary happened around 2 a.m. at 6223 Winchester Road at Game Stop.

The front door was smashed through.

Police say around five people were seen running off with merchandise.

No word on how much they were able to get away with.

