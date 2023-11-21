Applications now open for World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Teams can now apply for the 2024 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

The 46th edition of the contest will take place May 15-18 at Liberty Park.

The contest will include categories of whole hog, rib, shoulder and “patio porkers.”

The deadline to apply is February 12, 2024.

Click here to apply.

