Applications now open for World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Teams can now apply for the 2024 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

The 46th edition of the contest will take place May 15-18 at Liberty Park.

The contest will include categories of whole hog, rib, shoulder and “patio porkers.”

The deadline to apply is February 12, 2024.

Click here to apply.

