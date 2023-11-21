201 Poplar inmate accused of carrying out threat to murder cellmate pleads guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The inmate accused of carrying out his repeated threats to murder his cellmate at 201 Poplar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday.

Stephen Robinson was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in state prison on top of his life sentence for an earlier murder he was originally booked for.

Attorneys for the family of 38-year-old Marcus Donald say he was strangled to the point of brain death at the Shelby County Jail on November 17, 2022. Donald was reportedly placed into a cell with Robinson after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge earlier that same day.

According to a lawsuit filed on the one-year anniversary of his death, Donald was release-eligible on the day of his strangulation, but guards locked him in another cell to spend another night. Donald’s new cellmate reportedly disliked him and told guards he would kill him if they put him in his cell.

After guards did exactly that, Robinson allegedly shouted to guards and other inmates passing by that he would kill Donald unless he was removed from his cell. The suit alleges Donald and fellow inmates genuinely believed Robinson’s threats and called for help.

Those cries reportedly went unanswered.

When SCSO jailers did re-enter the pod just after midnight, they reportedly found Donald unconscious and not breathing at Robinson’s feet.

He was later taken to the hospital and placed on life support, but never regained consciousness. He was pronounced brain dead on November 23, 2022.

Robinson was originally in jail for stabbing a man to death in April 2022. He also pleaded guilty to that murder Tuesday.

For that case, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

