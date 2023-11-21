Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

201 Poplar inmate accused of carrying out threat to murder cellmate pleads guilty

Stephen Robinson
Stephen Robinson(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The inmate accused of carrying out his repeated threats to murder his cellmate at 201 Poplar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday.

Stephen Robinson was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in state prison on top of his life sentence for an earlier murder he was originally booked for.

Attorneys for the family of 38-year-old Marcus Donald say he was strangled to the point of brain death at the Shelby County Jail on November 17, 2022. Donald was reportedly placed into a cell with Robinson after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge earlier that same day.

According to a lawsuit filed on the one-year anniversary of his death, Donald was release-eligible on the day of his strangulation, but guards locked him in another cell to spend another night. Donald’s new cellmate reportedly disliked him and told guards he would kill him if they put him in his cell.

After guards did exactly that, Robinson allegedly shouted to guards and other inmates passing by that he would kill Donald unless he was removed from his cell. The suit alleges Donald and fellow inmates genuinely believed Robinson’s threats and called for help.

Those cries reportedly went unanswered.

When SCSO jailers did re-enter the pod just after midnight, they reportedly found Donald unconscious and not breathing at Robinson’s feet.

He was later taken to the hospital and placed on life support, but never regained consciousness. He was pronounced brain dead on November 23, 2022.

Robinson was originally in jail for stabbing a man to death in April 2022. He also pleaded guilty to that murder Tuesday.

For that case, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
MPD cites domestic violence as cause of incident
Police say recent shooting spree was the result of domestic violence

Latest News

City proposes $120M in renovations for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
901 Now: Memphians prepare to feed the community for Thanksgiving
MemFeast packs food for those in need
901 Now: Memphians prepare to feed the community for Thanksgiving
James Futrell
Suspect in fatal Midtown hit-and-run out on bond
The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police