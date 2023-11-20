West Memphis mayor says police presence will be increased during holiday season

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says there will be an increased police presence around the city during the holiday season.

He wrote a public service announcement on Facebook to inform the public about the change.

“This is not to punish the good citizens of West Memphis, but to deter the criminal element from taking advantage of our community. In order to be successful we ask that citizens play their part through means of target hardening and situational awareness,” he wrote.

He says there will be zero tolerance for those who intend to commit crimes.

McClendon also offered these tips to people who are out shopping:

Park in a well-lit area and be sure to locate your keys before going to your car so you’re not distracted in the parking lot.

Always lock your vehicle and keep valuables out of view or in your trunk.

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings; avoid being distracted by electronic devices.

If you carry a wallet, keep it in the front pocket. If it is in a purse, keep it in front of you.

If you take your children shopping, teach them to go to a police officer, a store security guard, or a store employee if they get separated or lost.

Keep an eye out for anything that doesn’t look right and don’t hesitate to call the police non-emergency number at 870-735-1210. In an emergency, always dial 9-1-1.

And for those at home:

Always keep doors and windows locked.

Avoid having large displays of gifts visible from windows and doors.

Tear down gift boxes before placing them in the trash; you do not want to advertise what is available in your home.

Be aware of scams that criminals commit to take advantage of people’s generosity during the holidays.

If you leave your home for extended holiday travel, have a neighbor or friend watch your home while you’re away. Have them collect your mail and newspapers while you’re gone.

Keep an eye out for neighbors as well.

