VIDEO: MPD searches for 2 men who attempted to carjack woman at gas pump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD responded to an attempted carjacking on Saturday, November 18 at the Z Market on South Perkins Road.

Officers say that the victim was in her Dodge Durango at the gas pump when two masked, armed men approached her.

Police say that both suspects were men in all-black clothing with one having on a white mask.

According to police, the suspects demanded the victim get out of her car but were unsuccessful in starting the victim’s vehicle.

Police say that the two men took her purse and left in a black BMW SUV that fled south on Perkins Road.

No arrests have been made.

Memphis Police and CrimeStoppers have encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

