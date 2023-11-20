Advertise with Us
Suspect on run after carjacking man at gunpoint in Whitehaven

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was held at gunpoint during a carjacking in Whitehaven.

The carjacking happened at Airways Boulevard and Finley Road on November 14 before noon.

The victim was sitting in his black Kia Forte when a man approached him.

The suspect had a gun and demanded the victim to exit his car. The suspect drove away in the Kia.

Officers say at approximately 12:20 p.m., the suspect parked the Kia at 2326 Dwight Road at the Whispering Pines Apartments.

The suspect got into a four-door maroon 2014 or 2015 Nissan Versa Note that had a black front fender, said police.

No arrest has been made.

