Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Saint Francis Hospital holds Thanksgiving-themed photo shoot for newborns

Caption
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nurses at Saint Francis Hospital held a Thanksgiving-themed photo shoot for newborns.

The parents were excited to have their babies in the special photo shoot.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Maggie Dibble, NICU nurse manager at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot. “We do something similar for other holidays, such as Halloween and Christmas,” she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mavis Christian Jr.
Man dead after killings launch citywide manhunt
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
Eric Otten
2nd victim dead months after Collierville shooting
2 women dead, 1 woman critically injured after shooting on Field Lark Drive, suspect flees the...
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl dead, 15-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting spree; suspect killed 4 total, police say
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Daughter of woman killed in shooting spree says her uncle was known to be violent
Selise Manuel
‘That was just his character’: Daughter of woman killed in shooting rampage says her uncle was known to be violent
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cooler, drier pattern for the rest of the week
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 20, 2023
Shelby County Jail (aka 201 Poplar)
2nd inmate death lawsuit filed against Shelby Co. sheriff