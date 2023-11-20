Saint Francis Hospital holds Thanksgiving-themed photo shoot for newborns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nurses at Saint Francis Hospital held a Thanksgiving-themed photo shoot for newborns.

The parents were excited to have their babies in the special photo shoot.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Maggie Dibble, NICU nurse manager at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot. “We do something similar for other holidays, such as Halloween and Christmas,” she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.