Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Photo: MPD shows vehicle in Brooks Museum hit-and-run

The white van is an unknown make and model, according to MPD.
The white van is an unknown make and model, according to MPD.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have shown the van used in a hit-and-run at the Brooks Museum back in October.

The white van is an unknown make and model, according to MPD.

Police say that the vehicle should have damage on the passenger front and side as well as a possible missing or damaged headlight on that same side from the crash.

The van struck the exterior of the museum building, as well as a bench and two sculptures.

No charges have been filed.

CrimeStoppers has encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mavis Christian Jr.
Man dead after killings launch citywide manhunt
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
Eric Otten
2nd victim dead months after Collierville shooting
2 women dead, 1 woman critically injured after shooting on Field Lark Drive, suspect flees the...
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl dead, 15-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting spree; suspect killed 4 total, police say
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
Randy L Johnson
Man accused of killing homeless man with punch to head
Suspect carjack man at gunpoint in Whitehaven
Suspect on run after carjacking man at gunpoint in Whitehaven
Spencer's Forecast