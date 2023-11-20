Photo: MPD shows vehicle in Brooks Museum hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have shown the van used in a hit-and-run at the Brooks Museum back in October.

The white van is an unknown make and model, according to MPD.

Police say that the vehicle should have damage on the passenger front and side as well as a possible missing or damaged headlight on that same side from the crash.

The van struck the exterior of the museum building, as well as a bench and two sculptures.

No charges have been filed.

CrimeStoppers has encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

