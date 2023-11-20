Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD responding to shots fired call at Kroger

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police were called to a shots fired report at Kroger on Monday afternoon.

The reported shooting happened at the location on Plaza Avenue after 3 p.m.

There are no injuries report.

MPD says preliminary information shows the shots were fired outside of the store.

The store remains open.

Action News 5 crews are at the scene working to learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mavis Christian Jr.
Man dead after killings launch citywide manhunt
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
Eric Otten
2nd victim dead months after Collierville shooting
2 women dead, 1 woman critically injured after shooting on Field Lark Drive, suspect flees the...
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl dead, 15-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting spree; suspect killed 4 total, police say
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

The nurses at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis created a festive Thanksgiving- themed backdrop...
Saint Francis Hospital Thanksgiving photo shoot
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
WMPD
West Memphis mayor says police presence will be increased during holiday season
MPD responding to shots fired call at Kroger