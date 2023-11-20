MPD responding to shots fired call at Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police were called to a shots fired report at Kroger on Monday afternoon.

The reported shooting happened at the location on Plaza Avenue after 3 p.m.

There are no injuries report.

MPD says preliminary information shows the shots were fired outside of the store.

The store remains open.

Action News 5 crews are at the scene working to learn more.

