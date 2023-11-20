MPD responding to shots fired call at Kroger
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police were called to a shots fired report at Kroger on Monday afternoon.
The reported shooting happened at the location on Plaza Avenue after 3 p.m.
There are no injuries report.
MPD says preliminary information shows the shots were fired outside of the store.
The store remains open.
Action News 5 crews are at the scene working to learn more.
