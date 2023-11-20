Memphis Men’s and Women’s Soccer historic seasons come to an end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Both the University of Memphis Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams had their season cut short on Sunday as each team lost in the NCAA Tournament.

The Women’s team lost 3-0 in the Sweet 16 to 7-seeded Pittsburgh in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Men’s team lost 2-0 in the second round to 3-seeded North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Both teams had equally historic seasons that will forever be remembered.

Both programs became 1 of 9 schools to host the first round of the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Soccer Tournament.

The Women’s team led by AAC Offensive Player of the Year Mya Jones went 20-2, the first 20-win season since 2011, including a 17-game win streak and a third-consecutive AAC Tournament Championship.

The Men’s team led by AAC Offensive Player of the Year Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos finished the year 11-6-2. The Tigers’ season was highlighted by multiple comeback wins, an upset win over #9 Missouri State, and their first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.