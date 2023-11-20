Advertise with Us
Man accused of killing homeless man with punch to head

Randy L Johnson
Randy L Johnson(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is charged with murder after he allegedly punched a homeless man, killing him.

Police arrived to an abandoned business on September 24 where they found a man on a cot on the property where he was unresponsive.

The man, later identified as George Cooper, was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Witnesses say Cooper was jumped and assaulted across the street in the parking lot of Sav-N-Go on Park Avenue the night prior.

The medical examiner ruled Cooper’s death as caused by blunt force trauma to the back of the head.

Officers reviewed surveillance video that showed a man punch Cooper, knocking him to the ground, where his head slammed onto the concrete parking lot.

Cooper was left on the ground for 40 minutes before he was assisted across the street.

Witnesses identified the attacker as a man named “Ran Ran.”

Randy L Johnson was arrested on September 19 and charged with second-degree murder.

