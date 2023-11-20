Gov. Lee announces increased Tennessee Highway Patrol presence in Shelby Co.

Advertise with Us
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced an increase in Tennessee Highway Patrol presence in Shelby County.

Beginning Monday, there will be about 40 extra troopers from THP patrolling Shelby County as part of the preexisting “Operation Grizzly.”

On November 27, an additional 15-20 troopers from other districts across the state will join the surge of added law enforcement presence in Shelby County for the foreseeable future.

This comes eight months after THP increased its presence in the Memphis area.

“As rising crime continues to be a reality in America, Tennessee is implementing proven crime prevention methods to keep our communities safe. I commend our THP troopers for stepping up to enhance the law enforcement presence in Shelby County and help deter criminal activity in the area,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “At the same time, local officials must carry out their responsibility to uphold the law and hold criminals accountable, without resorting to soft-on-crime plea deals that have serious consequences and too often result in more crime and more victims.”

Strickland and the city council asked the state for more THP manpower more than two years ago after a surge in interstate shootings.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has made more than 21,759 traffic stops in Shelby County since January 2023.

