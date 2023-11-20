Former White House Drug Czar discusses troubling youth vaping trends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to tobacco use, sweet and candy-flavored disposable e-cigarettes continue to be the first choice for U.S. teens.

Former White House Drug Director of National Drug Control Policy Jim Carroll joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share the latest statistics from the CDC’s annual National Youth Tobacco Survey.

It is a school-based survey that annually collects tobacco use information from middle school (grades 6 to 8) and high school (grades 9 to 12) students.

Carrol also discussed why lawmakers should do more to remove illegal vapes from store shelves.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

