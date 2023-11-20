Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

FIRST ALERT: periods of rain, a few storms this afternoon and evening

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A broad storm system will bring periods of heavy rain, gusty wind this afternoon into tonight. A few storms could be strong with higher wind gusts in northeast MS, mainly after sunset. Highs will top out in the 60s with southwest winds at 10-25 mph. Stay weather aware through the evening and we’ll keep you advised if any severe warnings are issued, but the overall threat is very low.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms end from west to east by midnight or so. Lows will bottom out in the 50s under a mainly cloudy sky. A chilly northwest wind will develop at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A lingering shower or two will be possible with more clouds behind the front. Temperatures will actually fall through the 50s into the afternoon. Lows will drop into the 40s with clouds lingering Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: More off and on clouds with highs in low to mid 50s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Expect more clouds and maybe some brief sun at times. There is a small chance of a passing shower or two by Thursday evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mavis Christian Jr.
Man dead after killings launch citywide manhunt
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
Eric Otten
2nd victim dead months after Collierville shooting
2 women dead, 1 woman critically injured after shooting on Field Lark Drive, suspect flees the...
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl dead, 15-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting spree; suspect killed 4 total, police say
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: periods of rain, few storms Monday
11/20 First Alert Forecast: periods of rain, storms likely Monday
First Alert Weather
A few showers possible tonight followed by widespread rain & storms tomorrow
A cold front will bring showers tonight and more widespread rain and storms tomorrow
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast