FIRST ALERT: periods of rain, a few storms this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A broad storm system will bring periods of heavy rain, gusty wind this afternoon into tonight. A few storms could be strong with higher wind gusts in northeast MS, mainly after sunset. Highs will top out in the 60s with southwest winds at 10-25 mph. Stay weather aware through the evening and we’ll keep you advised if any severe warnings are issued, but the overall threat is very low.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms end from west to east by midnight or so. Lows will bottom out in the 50s under a mainly cloudy sky. A chilly northwest wind will develop at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A lingering shower or two will be possible with more clouds behind the front. Temperatures will actually fall through the 50s into the afternoon. Lows will drop into the 40s with clouds lingering Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: More off and on clouds with highs in low to mid 50s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Expect more clouds and maybe some brief sun at times. There is a small chance of a passing shower or two by Thursday evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

