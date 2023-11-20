FIRST ALERT: periods of rain, few storms Monday

MONDAY: ALERTING YOU to a messy beginning of Thanksgiving week across the Mid-South as a broad-scale storm system makes its way across the region. This storm system could yield periods of heavy rain, gusty wind and an isolated strong storm risk late Monday. Highs will top out in the 60s as a few passing showers to kick off the day, but periods of heavy rain will begin to increase after lunch time, continuing into Monday evening. A low-end risk of a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out – mainly near and south of I-40. Wind gusts – outside any storms - could be around 30-35 mph with 1-2″ rain likely region-wide. Severe risk will be a quick risk – late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday – coming to an end by midnight. Lows will bottom out in the 50s.

TUESDAY: A lingering shower or two will be possible amid variably cloudy skies in the wake of the broad scale storm system exiting the region along with a gradual drop in temperatures through the day. A cold front shifting through the Mid-South will drag in much cooler air – expect morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s, falling to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon hours. Skies clear out a bit with lows falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED PLANNER: Our pattern looks mainly quiet through mid-week, including for Thanksgiving – though, a few more clouds will build into the skies and a small chance of a passing shower or two will be possible Thursday night into Black Friday morning. Highs will be in the 50s, lows in the 30s and 40s.

