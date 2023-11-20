Economist shares 2024 jobs and hiring trend report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we close out a dynamic year in the job market marked by tech industry shifts and concerns about AI job automation, Indeed is releasing its 2024 Jobs and Hiring Trends Report.

Cory Stahle, economist for Indeed Hiring Lab, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what sectors are primed to enter the new year on good footing.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.