Bane, Aldama combine for 58 as Grizzlies fall short of victory in 102-100 loss to Celtics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzles fell short of their fourth win of the season as they lost 102-100 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday Night.

The loss puts the Grizzlies at 3-10 on the season, their worst start through 13 games since the 2006-07 season.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 30 points and Santi Aldama followed up with a career-high 28 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 26 points and a game-high 6 blocks as Jayson Tatum scored 20 points and tallied a team-high 9 rebounds.

The game was even through four quarters with neither team running away with the score.

The final 2 minutes saw a lot of drama as Desmond Bane hit a three to give the Grizzlies a 100-98 lead.

That was when Kristaps Porzingis scored 4 straight points including the game-winning dunk to put the Celtics up 102-100 with a minute remaining.

After trading shots, the Grizzlies had a chance to tie or win the game with 9 seconds remaining.

Ziaire Williams started the fast break and the ball found its way to a red-hot Santi Aldama at the three-point line.

Aldama missed the open three and Ziaire Williams got the rebound to force up a last-second shot, but it was blocked by Porzingis to end the game.

Taylor Jenkins was frustrated at the end of the game as he tried to call a timeout once Williams got the offensive rebound, but the refs missed the request as time ran out.

