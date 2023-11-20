Advertise with Us
Bane, Aldama combine for 58 as Grizzlies fall short of victory in 102-100 loss to Celtics

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Santi...
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Santi Aldama (7) and Ziaire Williams (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzles fell short of their fourth win of the season as they lost 102-100 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday Night.

The loss puts the Grizzlies at 3-10 on the season, their worst start through 13 games since the 2006-07 season.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 30 points and Santi Aldama followed up with a career-high 28 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 26 points and a game-high 6 blocks as Jayson Tatum scored 20 points and tallied a team-high 9 rebounds.

The game was even through four quarters with neither team running away with the score.

The final 2 minutes saw a lot of drama as Desmond Bane hit a three to give the Grizzlies a 100-98 lead.

That was when Kristaps Porzingis scored 4 straight points including the game-winning dunk to put the Celtics up 102-100 with a minute remaining.

After trading shots, the Grizzlies had a chance to tie or win the game with 9 seconds remaining.

Ziaire Williams started the fast break and the ball found its way to a red-hot Santi Aldama at the three-point line.

Aldama missed the open three and Ziaire Williams got the rebound to force up a last-second shot, but it was blocked by Porzingis to end the game.

Taylor Jenkins was frustrated at the end of the game as he tried to call a timeout once Williams got the offensive rebound, but the refs missed the request as time ran out.

