2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were shot in North Memphis on Monday.

Memphis police responded to the shooting on Dunlap Street around 7 a.m.

Officers found a man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he is stable.

While checking the area, officers were called to Leath Street where they found two more people with gunshot wounds.

They did not survive their injuries and died on the scene.

