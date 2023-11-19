Sunshine to start but clouds increase tonight and periods of rain tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be dry today with temperatures just slightly above average in the mid 60s. We will start with mostly sunny skies but clouds will increase this afternoon and thicken up tonight. We may see a few showers tonight but rain will become more widespread Monday and a few storms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A few storms could be strong to severe into portions of Eastern Arkansas and Northern Mississippi, mainly South of I-40, however, the severe threat is low.

TODAY: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer into the middle 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers and lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be light and variable.

MONDAY: Cloudy and rainy, periods of rain through the day heavy rain and storms possible. Highs in the mid 60s and breezy winds out of the southeast at 10-15 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday, will be mostly cloudy to start and a few lingering showers will be possible. Tuesday will also be breezy with winds out of the Northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20. Temperatures will start in the 60s but could fall into the 50s by afternoon. Wednesday partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day & Black Friday: Partly cloudy and cool with highs only reaching the mid 50s and into the middle 50s for Thursday. Lows will be chilly, in the middle 30s for Thursday morning. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

