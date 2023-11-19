‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Standing before his congregation, Dr. Steven Gaines, the pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church, revealed his private battle with cancer.

“All we want you to do is pray for us,” Gaines shared with his members and with the first lady right beside him.

Gaines disclosed his diagnosis of kidney cancer during the November 19 service, keeping his spirits high he proclaimed, ‘We’ve got the best doctor,” alluding to God.

The service closed with a healing prayer for the pastor and with the congregation joining in, hopeful for a recovery.

