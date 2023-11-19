Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service

Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation(Bellevue Baptist Church)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Standing before his congregation, Dr. Steven Gaines, the pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church, revealed his private battle with cancer.

“All we want you to do is pray for us,” Gaines shared with his members and with the first lady right beside him.

Gaines disclosed his diagnosis of kidney cancer during the November 19 service, keeping his spirits high he proclaimed, ‘We’ve got the best doctor,” alluding to God.

The service closed with a healing prayer for the pastor and with the congregation joining in, hopeful for a recovery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mavis Christian Jr.
Man dead after killings launch citywide manhunt
2 women dead, 1 woman critically injured after shooting on Field Lark Drive, suspect flees the...
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl dead, 15-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting spree; suspect killed 4 total, police say
Eric Otten
2nd victim dead months after Collierville shooting
Man dies after severe head injury on Scott Street, MPD investigates
Man dies after severe head injury on Scott Street, MPD investigates
1 woman dead after shooting on Warrington Road, police say
1 woman dead after shooting on Warrington Road, police say

Latest News

Widespread rain and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
2 women dead, 1 woman critically injured after shooting on Field Lark Drive, suspect flees the...
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl dead, 15-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting spree; suspect killed 4 total, police say
Rain and storms Monday and a few lingering showers early Tuesday
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast
Periods of rain and possibly storms for most of the day Monday
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast