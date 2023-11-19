Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
A call for action: State leaders, local authorities mull decision to bring National Guard to...
A call for action: State leaders, local authorities mull decision to bring National Guard to Memphis
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say

Latest News

Man on shooting spree, MPD warns public
Armed man on shooting spree; MPD warns public to stay safe
GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
This is one model we are looking at played out through Wednesday. However, take it with a grain...
Rain expected across the Central and Southern United States early in the week