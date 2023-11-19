Memphis has conference title hopes dashed with 38-34 loss to SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tigers hopes of playing for an AAC championship came to an end Saturday, with Memphis losing at home to SMU 38-34 on Senior Day. The loss drops the Tigers to 8-3 on the season.

In a back-and-forth affair for most of the game, the Memphis defense just couldn’t come up with enough stops in critical moments. SMU ran the ball effectively in the first half, then got their passing game rolling in the second. Preston Stone threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, while running back LJ Johnson Jr. ran for 115 yards and a score.

The Tigers’ offense was clicking for much of the afternoon. Seth Henigan threw for a season-high 402 yards and two passing touchdowns, while both Roc Taylor and Demeer Blankumsee had over 100 receiving yards (146 and 114 respectively).

However, with opportunities to strike in the fourth quarter, Memphis couldn’t seize the opportunity. SMU took advantage, with Stone hitting Jordan Hudson for a dagger seven-yard touchdown with under three minutes remaining.

With the conference title now out of reach, the Tigers will set their sights on winning 10 games for the first time since 2019. They travel to Philadelphia to take on a 3-8 Temple squad this Friday, with a bowl game to follow.

