Man dies after severe head injury on Scott Street, MPD investigates(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident where a male victim died from apparent head trauma.

Around 4:19 p.m., police received a medical call on Scott Street Near Summer Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that the man was suffering from a head injury.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

