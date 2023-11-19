Man dead after shooting at gas station in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night at a Marathon gas station on Winchester Road.

Police were called to the scene just before midnight where they found a man who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on any possible suspects at this time.

