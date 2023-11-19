Man dead after killings launch citywide manhunt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who sparked a citywide manhunt is dead, according to Memphis police.

Police say Mavis Christian, Jr. took his own life after an hours-long search leading into Sunday morning.

Investigators say they found his body inside a car on Alta Road in South Memphis.

Investigators say Christian killed four women in three different locations Saturday night.

The first was on Field Lark Drive where three women were shot, with two of them dying.

The next was on Warrington Road where one woman was killed, followed by another shooting on Howard Drive where another woman died.

Police say Christian was a known relative who drove away from each scene in a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, where Memphis Police officers found his body inside.

