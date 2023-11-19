Armed man on shooting spree; MPD warns public to stay safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is alerting the public about a shooter who is currently still at large.

The suspect, Mavis Christian Jr., shot several women throughout the night and MPD working to find him.

MPD is warning people to please take precautions to ensure your safety.

Christian has killed a total of four women in three different locations:

Field Lark Drive: 3 women (2 deceased)

Warrington Road: 1 woman deceased

Howard Drive: 1 woman deceased

There is no other information at this time.

There is no other information at this time.

