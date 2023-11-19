Advertise with Us
2nd victim dead months after Collierville shooting

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Mark Cross, the victim of a domestic double shooting in Collierville, has died.

Collierville police responded to a shooting on Fulford Way on September 9. Police quickly identified 52-year-old Eric Otten as the suspect.

Eric’s wife, Jenni Otten, died at the scene.

Another man identified as Mark Cross was found injured.

Cross died Friday afternoon.

Police say Eric Otten was apprehended the next day in Texas with the help of several law agencies.

