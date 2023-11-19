2 women dead, 1 woman critically injured after shooting on Field Lark Drive, suspect flees the scene, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two women dead and one in critical condition.

Around 5:43 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Field Lark Drive near Fields Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that three women had been shot.

Two of the women were pronounced dead on the scene.

The other female victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect exited the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu.

According to MPD, this was a domestic violence incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

