1 woman dead after shooting on Warrington Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

Around 6:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Warrington Road near Clearbrook Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that a woman had been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.