Your First Alert to a cool dry weekend followed by another round of rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front brought a few showers to the Mid-South today, but another front next week will bring more significant and much needed rain to the Mid-South ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. In the meantime, a cooler and drier pattern is emerging tonight and will remain through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a breezy North wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and into the overnight hours along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly before midday along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

Gunman in custody after leading SCSO deputies on chase
Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Ride of Tears CEO provides update on 9-year-old girl shot in mom's car
Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
Promise Academy students distribute Thanksgiving baskets to families in need