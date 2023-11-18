Advertise with Us
Woman steals credit cards from senior living home, still at large, police say

Woman steals credit cards from senior home, police say
Woman steals credit cards from senior home, police say(Bartlett Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett Police Department is searching for a woman they say stole credit cards from a senior living facility.

According to police, this woman is responsible for the theft of cash and credit cards from the Robinwood Senior Living facility on Kirby-Whitten Road.

The woman then used the credit cards to purchase over $400 worth of merchandise at a Walgreens store in the Memphis area.

Contact the Bartlett Police detective at 385-5529 ext. 2112 if you have any information about this suspect.

