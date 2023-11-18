Woman steals credit cards from senior living home, still at large, police say

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett Police Department is searching for a woman they say stole credit cards from a senior living facility.

According to police, this woman is responsible for the theft of cash and credit cards from the Robinwood Senior Living facility on Kirby-Whitten Road.

The woman then used the credit cards to purchase over $400 worth of merchandise at a Walgreens store in the Memphis area.

Contact the Bartlett Police detective at 385-5529 ext. 2112 if you have any information about this suspect.

