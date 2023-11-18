Advertise with Us
Woman forges check for $5k, steals identity of victims, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say forged a check for $5,000 and stole the identity of her victims.

On November 7, officers responded to a call regarding a person being taken into custody at the Memphis Credit Union on Winchester Road.

When police arrived, they learned that Michelle Arnett was the suspect in custody after attempting to withdraw $5,000 from a stranger’s account.

Officers learned that Arnett wrote a cashier’s check for $5,000 using a stolen identity and passport ID.

After further investigation, it was also discovered that Arnett was linked to a previous transaction of $5000 using another false identity and a stolen social security number.

Arnett is facing charges for criminal impersonation, forgery, and identity theft.

