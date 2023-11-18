‘A Sweet Treat’: Makeda’s Cookies honors late rapper Young Dolph with special dolphin cookie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph was only 36 when he lost his life outside of Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard in Memphis.

In a bittersweet tribute to the Memphis-raised artist, the cookie store passed out very special treats during a memorial in his honor.

The tragic news of the artist’s passing struck a nerve in the city that adored him—but the love and support of his community proves that his impact lives on.

