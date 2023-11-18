Shooting in Trigg neighborhood injures 1; shooter at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the Trigg neighborhood Friday night.

Memphis police responded to the shooting scene on Lucy Avenue near Latham Street at 7:26 p.m.

The victim was transported to Methodist Central Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the shooter remains at large.

No description could be provided.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.