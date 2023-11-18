Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Central Ave.

Advertise with Us
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

According to Memphis police, the crash happened on Central Avenue and Hollywood Street.

Officers responded to the call around 12:39 a.m.

The victim did not survive the injuries.

