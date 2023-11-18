Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Central Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

According to Memphis police, the crash happened on Central Avenue and Hollywood Street.

Officers responded to the call around 12:39 a.m.

The victim did not survive the injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.