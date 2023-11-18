One more quiet day before needed rainfall returns to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plentiful sunshine will continue through the rest of Saturday. Expect a mostly clear and chilly night ahead. Into the evening temperatures will drop through the 50s even into the 40s around 8 PM. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be another nice day before widespread rainfall returns for the start of our work week.

TOMORROW: Another pleasant, around average day. Highs will be slightly warmer into the middle 60s. Winds will be East 5 to 10 mph. Sunshine will turn into partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and into the evening. This is due to a low pressure system that will bring our next chance of rainfall. Rain chances will increase through the evening and overnight hours.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Monday will be our main day for rainfall. Although we will see scattered showers through the day, the afternoon and evening will our best chance of widespread rainfall. A few storms could also be in the mix bringing heavy rainfall, and gusty winds into the Mid-South. A few storms on the stronger side could inch up into portions of Eastern Arkansas and Northern Mississippi, mainly South of I-40, however, the severe threat mainly sticks to our South at this time. The system will move off east through the day on Tuesday, but a few lingering showers can be expected through the day. Tuesday will also be breezy with winds out of the Northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20. Highs at the start of the week will be in the low to middle 60s.

THANKSGIVING: After Tuesday we are dry the rest of the work week which in turn means a dry Thanksgiving. Highs will only reach the low 50s on Wednesday and into the middle 50s for Thursday. Lows will be chilly, in the middle 30s for Thursday morning.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

