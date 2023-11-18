Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

One more quiet day before needed rainfall returns to the Mid-South

By Maggye McCallie
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plentiful sunshine will continue through the rest of Saturday. Expect a mostly clear and chilly night ahead. Into the evening temperatures will drop through the 50s even into the 40s around 8 PM. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be another nice day before widespread rainfall returns for the start of our work week.

TOMORROW: Another pleasant, around average day. Highs will be slightly warmer into the middle 60s. Winds will be East 5 to 10 mph. Sunshine will turn into partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and into the evening. This is due to a low pressure system that will bring our next chance of rainfall. Rain chances will increase through the evening and overnight hours.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Monday will be our main day for rainfall. Although we will see scattered showers through the day, the afternoon and evening will our best chance of widespread rainfall. A few storms could also be in the mix bringing heavy rainfall, and gusty winds into the Mid-South. A few storms on the stronger side could inch up into portions of Eastern Arkansas and Northern Mississippi, mainly South of I-40, however, the severe threat mainly sticks to our South at this time. The system will move off east through the day on Tuesday, but a few lingering showers can be expected through the day. Tuesday will also be breezy with winds out of the Northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20. Highs at the start of the week will be in the low to middle 60s.

THANKSGIVING: After Tuesday we are dry the rest of the work week which in turn means a dry Thanksgiving. Highs will only reach the low 50s on Wednesday and into the middle 50s for Thursday. Lows will be chilly, in the middle 30s for Thursday morning.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
A call for action: State leaders, local authorities mull decision to bring National Guard to...
A call for action: State leaders, local authorities mull decision to bring National Guard to Memphis
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say

Latest News

Into the evening temperatures will drop through the 50s even into the 40s around 8 PM....
Maggye's Saturday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather
Dry and cooler weekend but rain likely, storms possible early next week
Showers will move in late Sunday followed by more widespread rain Monday
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast
Rain chances will rise significantly Monday with a cold front
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast