Man critical after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:21 a.m. Saturday on Kerr Avenue.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

