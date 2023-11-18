Man critical after shooting in South Memphis
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.
Officers responded to the shooting around 2:21 a.m. Saturday on Kerr Avenue.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
