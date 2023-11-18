Family and fans celebrate the life of Rapper Young Dolph on 2nd Anniversary of his passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November 17, 2023 marks two years since the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

The day is about honoring his legacy by giving back.

Friday was not about reliving the trauma Young Dolph’s death caused many Memphians two years ago.

But folks tell Action News 5 it’s about continuing his legacy of giving back. “Sometimes if we didn’t have something he funded it himself,” said Ja’Cari—a senior at Hamilton High School.

One of Friday’s acts of service was hosted by the IdaMae Family Foundation, which was named in honor of Young Dolph’s grandmother.

Young Dolph’s sister, Carlisa Brown, is the president of the foundation, which handed out hundreds of turkeys throughout the city of Memphis.

“My brother, Young Dolph, always gave back to his communities. South Memphis, Castalia, and all of the surrounding neighborhoods. So today is about giving back and helping people in need,” said Carlisa Brown, Dolph’s sister. Brown said the goal of the foundation is to continue the legacy of service in the community he loved. “So, he has seen what it was like growing up in the neighborhood like that and he knew what was lacking,” said Brown.

Dolph graduated from Hamilton High School. Action News 5 spoke to a few Wildcats who say South Memphis is South Memphis, but Dolph helped them see it in a different light and always stepped in to help.

“It lets us know that no matter if you have passed away your legacy will live on through our life,” said Ja’Cyla Love, Senior at Hamilton High School.

“Dolph taught us to turn our struggles into strength, pain into passion. That’s what South Memphis is about and that’s what it taught him. Love Hamilton Absolutely,” said Ja’Cari.

A trial date has been set for two of the suspects charged in the murder of Young Dolph, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith.

The third suspect, Hernandez Govan, is due back in court on December 14th.

