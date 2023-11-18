Advertise with Us
Dry and cooler weekend but rain likely, storms possible early next week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A dry weekend behind a front that brought rain yesterday and another front next week will bring more significant and much needed rain. We will dry out on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. In the meantime, cooler temperatures this weekend with highs in the lower 60s.

TODAY: Sunny with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

TONIGHT: Clear with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and into the overnight hours along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly before midday along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

