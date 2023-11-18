Cyclist injured after being struck by car on Madison Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bicyclist is in the hospital Friday evening after he was struck by a car on Madison Avenue.

Memphis police say the crash happened at the corner of Madison Avenue and North Willett Street, at the corner of Minglewood Plaza.

Officers made the scene just before 6 p.m.

Police say the cyclist was transported to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.