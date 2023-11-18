Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cyclist injured after being struck by car on Madison Ave.

The scene on Madison Avenue outside Minglewood Hall
The scene on Madison Avenue outside Minglewood Hall(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bicyclist is in the hospital Friday evening after he was struck by a car on Madison Avenue.

Memphis police say the crash happened at the corner of Madison Avenue and North Willett Street, at the corner of Minglewood Plaza.

Officers made the scene just before 6 p.m.

Police say the cyclist was transported to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

Latest News

Gunman in custody after leading SCSO deputies on chase
Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Ride of Tears CEO provides update on 9-year-old girl shot in mom's car
Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
Promise Academy students distribute Thanksgiving baskets to families in need