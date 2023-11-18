‘Capitol murder shall be sought’: Preliminary autopsy reveals harrowing details on Tunica Co. triple homicide

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has provided new details on the triple homicide that took place in Robinsonville on Friday based on a preliminary autopsy report.

One woman, who deputies now say was pregnant, and two men were found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes that had struck a pole on Casino Center Drive.

Police say a shooting led to the crash.

Deputies responded to the wreck at 9:24 p.m. Friday.

The three victims were identified as:

24-year-old Deshun Montarrio Isabell of Tunica, Mississippi

23-year-old Steven Dewayne Burts of Dundee, Mississippi

25-year-old Tednequa Tenice Moore of Robinsonville, Mississippi

According to the preliminary autopsy report, Burts was the driver of the car. Deputies say both he and Moore were shot multiple times.

The autopsy also revealed Moore was pregnant. As a result, deputies say “capitol murder shall be sought.”

Isabell was not shot but died as a result of trauma from the crash.

Deputies say the investigation is active and ongoing.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Crime Scene Unit, a State Investigator from the MBI, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has information about these homicides to please notify the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

