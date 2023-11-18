Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Capitol murder shall be sought’: Preliminary autopsy reveals harrowing details on Tunica Co. triple homicide

The aftermath of the crash in Robinsonville that killed three people, including a pregnant...
The aftermath of the crash in Robinsonville that killed three people, including a pregnant 25-year-old.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has provided new details on the triple homicide that took place in Robinsonville on Friday based on a preliminary autopsy report.

One woman, who deputies now say was pregnant, and two men were found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes that had struck a pole on Casino Center Drive.

Police say a shooting led to the crash.

Deputies responded to the wreck at 9:24 p.m. Friday.

The three victims were identified as:

  • 24-year-old Deshun Montarrio Isabell of Tunica, Mississippi
  • 23-year-old Steven Dewayne Burts of Dundee, Mississippi
  • 25-year-old Tednequa Tenice Moore of Robinsonville, Mississippi

According to the preliminary autopsy report, Burts was the driver of the car. Deputies say both he and Moore were shot multiple times.

The autopsy also revealed Moore was pregnant. As a result, deputies say “capitol murder shall be sought.”

Isabell was not shot but died as a result of trauma from the crash.

Deputies say the investigation is active and ongoing.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Crime Scene Unit, a State Investigator from the MBI, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has information about these homicides to please notify the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

Latest News

Gunman in custody after leading SCSO deputies on chase
Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Ride of Tears CEO provides update on 9-year-old girl shot in mom's car
Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
Memphis keeps Young Dolph's legacy alive 2 years after his death