Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

901 Now: Frayser residents grow greens and community for 3rd annual ‘Greens Cook-Off’

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a battle of the greens in Frayser. Saturday, Frayser residents will participate in the third annual “Greens Cook-Off.”

The fundraiser, hosted by the Frayser Community Urban Garden, aims to bring the community together for a good cause.

The mission is to grow greens and a community.

“North Memphis, Frayser, South Memphis, they are deemed as food deserts, but we decided to change that narrative,” garden manager Camille James said.

What was once a dumping ground now sits the Frayser community urban garden. In its third year, the garden continues to serve as a safe space for the entire community.

Camille James
Camille James(Action News 5)

“People come out here for various reasons,” James said. “Some just come to get peace, some come to get grounded, some want to come and learn so they can take it back home.”

And some come to put their green thumb to work.

“We are creating a food oasis,” James added. “So, they will now have access to nutrient-dense food, a walking trail, a serenity garden and we also have sensory gardens for those with special needs and disabilities, so there’s something here for everybody.”

Saturday, some will come for a friendly competition, where foodies and cooks come together to showcase their best green-inspired dishes.

“So, you know in our culture, anytime we are celebrating, greens are on the menu, right?” James expressed.

(Action News 5)

From collard greens to mustard greens picked from the garden and other local gardens, the mouthwatering feast of delicious greens is just one initiative to keep the garden open to the community.

“We have a lot of work to do,” James said. “We have three acres. So we have to come up with infrastructure, pavilions, benches, tools, so that’s what that the cook-off has now become, a way for us to raise money for a great cause.”

And of course, a way to find out who has the best greens in Frayser.

“We are super excited to see if we are going to get a king of greens,” James said.

The event starts at noon at 3674 North Watkins Street in Memphis.

To register for the event, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

Latest News

Gunman in custody after leading SCSO deputies on chase
901 Now: Frayser residents grow greens and community for 3rd annual ‘Greens Cook-Off’
Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Ride of Tears CEO provides update on 9-year-old girl shot in mom's car
Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph