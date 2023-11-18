3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-240
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were injured in a car crash Saturday morning.
Memphis police responded to a four-vehicle crash at 3 a.m. in the area of I-240 and Poplar Avenue.
Three people were taken to the hospital with one in critical condition.
