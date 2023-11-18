11 cars broken into in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is investigating a series of car burglaries in multiple areas.

Multiple vehicles were ransacked on Roane Street, South College Street, South High Street, Park Street, Walters Street, Douglas Street, and Herring Street on Friday night.

According to Covington police, suspects broke into about 11 cars, stole two cars, and a firearm.

Officers arrested a man and recovered one stolen item.

CPD is still looking for, evidence, video footage, and other suspects involved.

“This is an ongoing investigation. CPD detectives are working diligently to locate the suspects involved and the items that were stolen,” said Chief Donna Turner. “Please review your home video footage to help us identify who is responsible for the burglaries.”

If you have any information or video footage relating to these overnight burglaries please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

