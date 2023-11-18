1 person dead after being struck by car on Central Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck and later died.

On November 17 around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian hit on Central Avenue near Zach H Curlin Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that one person had been struck by a car.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.