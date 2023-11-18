Advertise with Us
1 person dead after being struck by car on Central Avenue, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck and later died.

On November 17 around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian hit on Central Avenue near Zach H Curlin Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that one person had been struck by a car.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

